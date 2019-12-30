|
Paier, Raymond
Raymond Paier of Cheshire died peacefully at Elim Park on December 29, 2019. He was the husband of the late Emily Fornari Paier. Born in New Haven on January 11, 1927 to the late Henry and Elizabeth Dolecki Paier, Ray served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He worked as a truck driver for the US Postal Service for many years prior to retiring. Family was the most important thing to Ray. He always enjoyed eating an Italian meal with his family around telling stories. He liked playing bocce, was an avid Yankees and UCONN girls basketball fan and he enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra and watching tv. He was a loving father to Leslie (Joseph) Aceto and Raymond (Leslie) Paier. He adored his grandchildren Amanda, Nicholas, Michael, Christopher and Caitlin.
Visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Parlor service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Center for Children, 227 E. Grand Avenue, New Haven, CT 06513, ATTN: Allyx Schiavone. Share a memory and sign Ray's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020