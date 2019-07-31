|
Pietruszka, Raymond S.
Raymond Stanley Pietruszka, 91, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was the husband of 52 years to the late Jane C. Pietruszka. Raymond was born in New Haven May 1, 1928, a son of the late Ludwig and Mary Pietruszka. He proudly served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman from 1950 to 1952 and had been a respected City of New Haven Police Officer for 36 years before retiring in 1991. He was avid fan of New York sports teams; Giants, Yankees, Knicks and Rangers and loved spending time with his granddaughters. At the time of his death, he is survived by his daughter Diane Pietruszka, son Raymond Pietruszka (Paula) and his two beloved granddaughters Jennifer and Emily Pietruszka. He is also survived by his sister Helen Dunkel. He was predeceased by his wife, daughters Sharon and Karen Pietruszka and son Peter Pietruszka, as well as brothers Walter, Edward, Mitchel and Stanley Pietruszka and sister Julia Tracz.
Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 821 State Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church Saturday morning at 10. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Ave., New Haven, CT 06513. Sign the guest book online for Raymond at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2019