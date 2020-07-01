Schwall, Raymond "Terry"
Raymond "Terry" Schwall went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on June, 28, 2020. He was the loving husband for 42 years to Regina (DelMonaco) Schwall.
Terry was born in Gainesville, FL July 25, 1938, a son of the late Henry E. and Azalea (Hotard) Schwall. Terry entered the U.S. Navy in 1956 and served until 1972, having completed six tours in Vietnam. He then served as Chief of Security at Tracor Marina at Port Everglades, FL. He furthered his education by attending Central Florida Community College where he obtained certifications for HVAC and Waste Water Treatment. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 591 in Wallingford and was a member of White Oak Baptist Church of Cheshire. Terry was an avid fan of the "Gators", Miami Dolphins and loved the New York Yankees.
In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his four children, Monica (Donnie) (Schwall) Ansaldi, Richard (Diane) Schwall, J.P. Schwall and Tom (Lisa) Schwall; his grandchildren, Amy (Josh) Hudson, Jacob, Olivia, Joey and Gavin; five great-grandsons; his brother-in-law, Mike Del Monaco; and his sister-in-law, Karen Del Monaco. Along with many nieces and nephews. Terry was predeceased by his grandson, Henry, his sister, Jean (Schwall) Adam, and his brothers, Charles and Henry "Hank" Schwall.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be private in the State Veterans' Cemetery. Gifts in Terry's memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. More information may be found at: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
