Testa, Raymond
Raymond Testa, 81, of Cedar Grove, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2019 following a long illness. Raymond was a graduate of Providence College and Syracuse University where he earned a Ph. D. in Microbiology. He was a Research Scientist for Schering Plough and Director of Infectious Diseases at Wyeth Laboratories/American Cyanimid and was instrumental in developing Zosyn, a lifesaving antibiotic used worldwide to combat infections. He was also awarded 3 patents in the field of microbiology. He was the recipient of a Hero in Chemistry Award for his work on Tygacil, as well as the Unico National Marconi Award for Excellence in Science. His dedication to his field was second to none. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Carmel Ann Leona Testa, his parents, John and Palma ( Perrotti ) Testa, brothers, Joseph, John, and Frank, and sister, Nancy. He is survived by his loving children, Angela (Robert) Tobey, Robert (Joan), and Matthew (Melissa) and his grandchildren, Robert, Jenna, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, and Gabriella. He is also survived by his beloved brother, Henry, and sisters, Gloria Hollo, Carol Testa, Rosemarie Testa, and Barbara DeLoughery, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019
