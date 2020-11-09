1/1
Raymond Vincent DeCrescenzo
DeCrescenzo, Raymond Vincent
Raymond Vincent DeCrescenzo, 86, of Milford, beloved husband of 57 years to Filomena DeCrescenzo, passed away on November 8, 2020. Raymond was born on September 8, 1934 in New Haven, CT to the late Vincent and Louise DeCrescenzo.
Raymond loved and adored his wife and family, most of all his grandchildren. He was lovingly known as "Gramps", "Pops" and "Red", by his children, grandchildren and friends. Raymond greatly enjoyed cooking holiday meals, especially Christmas Eve Seven Fishes Dinner. He spent time outdoors and working in his garden, going to the beach, fishing and bowling. Raymond proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963 and received the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of Sons of Italy in Derby, CT and retired from the City of Milford.
In addition to his wife, Filomena, Raymond is survived by his daughters, Luisa Francis and Olimpia DeCrescenzo; grandchildren, Gregory R. Francis, Jr., Jenny M. Rutkowski and Vincent R. DeCrescenzo; brother, Paul (Mary) DeCrescenzo; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Vincent DeCrescenzo. Raymond's family takes comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his son, Vinny.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. Social distancing and masks will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, (St. Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
