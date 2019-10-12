New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawley Lincoln Memorial
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-787-4101
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hawley Lincoln Memorial
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Raymond
Raymond Wilson, 73, of 87 Norton Street, New Haven, CT passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10th at Yale New Haven Hospital. Raymond was born in Philadelphia to Willie Mae Gray and William Wilson. He served in the Army during the 1970's. He retired early from New England Die Cast Company and became a devoted Mr. Mom. In later years, Raymond delivered meals on wheels. He always made time to listen or help someone. His warmth brought smiles to many. He loved fishing, gardening and most of all his family. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Nancy (Joan) Carey, his brother Dennis, sisters Juanita and Deatrice, several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son Shannon, three brothers, Erbin, Ernest and Johnny. He will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St. Tuesday morning at 11:00. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hawley Lincoln Memorial
Download Now