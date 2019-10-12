|
|
Wilson, Raymond
Raymond Wilson, 73, of 87 Norton Street, New Haven, CT passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10th at Yale New Haven Hospital. Raymond was born in Philadelphia to Willie Mae Gray and William Wilson. He served in the Army during the 1970's. He retired early from New England Die Cast Company and became a devoted Mr. Mom. In later years, Raymond delivered meals on wheels. He always made time to listen or help someone. His warmth brought smiles to many. He loved fishing, gardening and most of all his family. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Nancy (Joan) Carey, his brother Dennis, sisters Juanita and Deatrice, several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son Shannon, three brothers, Erbin, Ernest and Johnny. He will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St. Tuesday morning at 11:00. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019