Cifarelli, Reba F.
Reba F. Bousquet Cifarelli, 89, of East Haven passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. Calling hours will be Wed. from 4-8 p.m. at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Friends are invited to go directly to St. Pio of Pietreicina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, East Haven on Thursday morning for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For full obituary see www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2019