Rebecca Lynn Connolly
1997 - 2020
Connolly, Rebecca Lynn
Rebecca Lynn Connolly of Huntington, NY, previously of Colchester, CT, departed this life on July 5, 2020. She was the pride and joy of her father and mother, Christopher and Donna Connolly, and her sister and best friend, Erin Connolly. She leaves to cherish her memory her grandparents, James and Eva Maguder and Andrea Connolly. She is also survived by her boyfriend, John Vincente, her devoted aunts, uncle, and cousins, as well as countless friends. She was predeceased by her "Poppy" Joseph L. Connolly, Jr. Born January 13, 1997, Rebecca was raised in Hamden and Colchester. She attended Bacon Academy and, while a student there, travelled to England, Ireland, and Wales. A 2018 graduate of Hofstra University, Rebecca was pursuing a career in marketing.
Rebecca was our ray of sunshine. In the words of her sister Erin, she lit up every room she walked into and people fell in love the minute they met her. She will forever be our angel.
The visiting hours will be Sunday, July 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Catpurrccinos Cat Café (www.catpurrccinos.com), 322 Main St., Huntington, NY — a cat rescue from which Rebecca and John adopted their two kittens. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
