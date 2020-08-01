Perry, Regina Ann
Regina Ann Perry, 69 of Charlotte passed away at Atrium Health Pineville Hospital at 11:54 p.m. on July 24, 2020. She was a warrior overcoming cancer three times and dealing with congestive heart failure and diabetes. She fought to the very end and was surrounded by her loving family listening to her wedding song (Sunshine of My Life - Stevie Wonder) in her final moments.
She had a deep love of learning and was a straight A student throughout her scholastic career. She graduated with honors from the University of Connecticut BSN program and had a long career as a registered nurse working in many different facets of the profession. She then took her love of learning and turned it into a career as a teacher in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system where she worked for many years. She was an avid reader and you could always count on her to be reading a book before she went to bed. She was a selfless, loving, understanding and forgiving woman and she made a huge impression on anyone she met. She was preceded in death by her mother Theresa Ardolino Holler, her father George Turner Holler, Jr. and her mother and father-in-law Grace Lanna Perry and John Joseph Perry. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband Philip John Perry, Sr., her children Philip John Perry, Jr., Jennifer Lee Skinner, Justin George Perry, Benjamin Steven Perry, her brother and sister George Turner Holler III and Karen Lee Holler as well as six grandchildren who she adored. A Celebration of Life will take place at St. John Neumann Church on August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors an hour beforehand. The service will be livestreamed and also saved on the churches website for anyone that cannot make it in person. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society
or to the Autism Society of North Carolina.