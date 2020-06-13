Arntsen, Regina

Regina Kathleen Arntsen (Vogt) died on Wednesday evening, June 10 at Masonicare Hospice in Wallingford CT. As her beloved husband of almost 72 years (June 26) Charlie held her hand, and surrounded by her children, Regina passed peacefully. Regina was born on March 24, 1924 in New York City to Arthur and Henrietta Vogt (Dyke).

Regina is survived by her husband Charles and her children: sons Charles (Robin) of New Haven, CT, Peter (Linda) of Meriden, CT, Christopher (Christina) of Olathe, KS, David (Karen) of Cheshire, CT, Stephen (Susan) of Eastham, MA and daughter R. Christin McCracken of Leawood, KS. She was predeceased by daughter Cynthia Mary McCade (Kevin) of San Antonio, TX. In addition, she had twenty-four grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by siblings Arthur and Marie and is survived by her brother Jack Vogt and sister Sheila Grennan.

Regina grew up in Great Neck, NY and was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Manhattan and Mount Saint Vincent College in Riverdale, NY. A devout Roman Catholic, Regina, studied briefly to become a nun but found the love of her life in Charlie and married in 1948. Seven children ensued (7 children in eight years) and a very lively domesticity overtook her life in Connecticut. When her youngest children reached middle childhood, she continued her teaching career at St. Mary's parochial school in Milford, CT. She and Charlie lived in Milford, New Haven, Madison and Bethlehem, CT. They also lived for a time in Kansas City where Charlie's banking career took them. Regina and Charlie retired to Jupiter, Florida where they enjoyed the warmth of the sun, new friends and frequent visits by their now-adult brood. They also summered with their son Stephen and family on Cape Cod.

Regina, an art major in college, loved painting, particularly portraits of her grandchildren and Cape Cod scenes. Always looking for a bargain she loved rummaging through thrift shops particularly with her daughter Cindy. She maintained throughout her life a child-like fascination with all things. Her innocence and joy of living affected all who knew her.

Regina's body is to be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial service at a future date.



