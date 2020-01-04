|
|
Lynch, Regina D.
Regina "Jean" D. Lynch, 90, of Milford, beloved wife of the late William J. Lynch, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Regina was born on August 10, 1929 in New Haven, CT to the late Carl and Mary Dietle.
Regina was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy and went on to complete business school. She worked for Southern New England Telephone Company for many years until she began her family. Regina was a dedicated parishioner of St. Agnes Church in Milford since 1958 and gave her time as a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Ladies Guild. She was active in the school community as a PTA member while her children were growing up and later served as a school crossing guard for the City of Milford. Regina greatly enjoyed many trips with her family to Ocean City, MD, Naples, FL and Disney World. She was an enthusiastic Yankees fan who also loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Regina was a beloved wife, devoted mother and loving grandmother and great grandmother, she will truly be missed by those who knew her.
Regina leaves behind her children, Barbara (Patrick III) Dooling, William J. (Barbara) Lynch and Kathleen (Robert) Zuppe; grandchildren, Patrick IV, Brian and Michael Dooling, Meghan (Vinny) Fabian, Ashley, Ryan and Kyle Lynch, and Kaitlin (Marc), Courtney (Pete) and Kelly Zuppe; great grandchildren, Dominic, Jack, Mya and Noah; cousin, Frances Lynch; and many nieces and nephews. Regina was predeceased by her twin sister, Margaret Farquharson and her husband Robert and her brothers, John and James Hoffman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020