Rao Wolfinger, Regina Lynn
Regina Lynn Rao Wolfinger, of Hamden passed away peacefully April 17, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. Born in New Haven March 24, 1966, daughter of Carmel Vece Apuzzo and Ralph (Kathy) Rao, Regina was a Certified Nursing Assistant with Lena Home Care. She is the beloved sister of Ralph (Maria), Frank, and Phillip Rao. Aunt of Gina Maria Rao, Phillip Rao Jr., Joshua Rao, Corey Franchi, Noah Franchi, Andrew Yaser, and Zachary Flores Jr. Regina's family would like to thank Dr. John Fahey, Dr. Nancy Rollinson, Dr. Robert Elder and many others for the years of compassionate care she received.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019