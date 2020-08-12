1/1
Regina M. Falsey
FALSEY, REGINA
Regina M. Falsey, 96, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Livewell in Southington. She was the wife of Charles K. Falsey.
Mrs. Falsey was born December 6, 1923, in New Haven, daughter of the late James E. and Katherine (Donnelly) Murphy. She attended St. Francis grade school and graduated from Hill House High School. She furthered her education at Endicott College. She was a longtime Cheshire resident where she was a communicant of St. Bridget of Sweden Parish.
Besides her husband of 71 years, Mrs. Falsey is survived by her daughters, Mary Cattanach and her husband Dale and Ann Falsey and her husband David Korones. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Sarah Korones, Benjamin Korones, Mark Cattanach, and Rachel Cattanach and her great-grandchildren, Nolan Cattanach and Penelope Korones.
Arrangements – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget of Sweden Parish / St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire. Friends are asked to meet directly at church and there are no calling hours. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Southern Missions, Attn: Donor Services, P.O. Box 300, Walls, MS 38680. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2020.
