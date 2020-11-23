Wolf, Regina M.Regina M. Wolf, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, friend and pillar of her community, ended her valiant struggle with cancer and COVID-19 on November 21, 2020.Born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 8, 1940, the younger of two daughters of William and Elisabeth (Winnick) Markowitz, Regina was a graduate of Brooklyn College and a retired supervisor of social workers for the Connecticut Department of Social Services.She was the widow of her beloved husband, Morris, and would often reminisce about their life together and love for each other.Mom was engaged in many activities after Dad's passing, both to keep herself busy, and to do good works as part of her sense of obligation as a committed Jewish woman.Regina was not merely a member of Congregation Or Shalom of Orange – she was a "minyanaire:" someone the community counted on to be part of the minyan during services on Shabbat and 3 additional days of the week. It was one of her crowning achievements to be given an aliya – being called up to say the blessings before the reading of the holy Torah. Mom also found spiritual enrichment as a regular participant at the Rabbi's Coffee and Learn program.Regina was both proud of and honored by her longtime work as a volunteer with Griffin Hospital: she was beloved by staff, other volunteers and hospital upper-management alike, and was known as the "Muffin Lady," as she could be found nearly every Friday for over 15 years in the small volunteer kitchen baking muffins, scones, and cookies for patients and visitors, frequently chatting with the doctors and nurses, who all seemed to know her by name – even on those occasions when she didn't know theirs.This was an extension of her life as mother and host, where holidays and special occasions meant that a table groaning with food was the epitome of love made manifest.She was a fan of classic movies and Broadway shows, and seemed to know practically the entire American Songbook, as she enjoyed singing in her earlier years.Regina was generous, contributing to numerous charities and worthy causes that resonated with her, whether it was to support Israel, help the needy or to protect animals and the environment.As an enthusiastic reader, Regina was an active member of Derby Neck Library's book club; she was also a regular member of the Connecticut State Employees' Retirees association. She was an active member of the Orange Senior Center, where she made new friends and enjoyed the challenge of chair exercises.Mostly, though, the role she where found her greatest joy and fulfillment was that of Nana: Regina was proud of her grandchildren, Max, Stuart and Elisabeth, regaling friends and acquaintances with the children's latest accomplishments, sharing their pictures, and telling one and all how much she loved them.Regina leaves behind her heartbroken daughters and sons-in-law, Abby and Gregg, and Gabrielle and Niall; beloved grandchildren, Max, Stuart and Elisabeth; sister Judith; nephews Edward and Charles; grandnephews, Leo and Jack; niece Sylvia; cousins; and numerous friends.Due to COVID-19 protocols, funeral services will be limited and private; a celebration of Regina's life will be held at a later date. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To view the funeral service, sign an online registry book or leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.