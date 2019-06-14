Mach, Regina

Regina A. "Amma" Mach, age 96, of Cheshire entered into rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene T. Mach for over 50 years. Regina was born October 6, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Ruddy) Crowley.

Mrs. Mach was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a talented artist and seamstress. She was a devout parishioner and communicant of St. Bridget's Parish, of Cheshire, and will be remembered for her sense of humor and Irish wit.

She is survived by her children; Eugene Mach and his wife, Paula of St. Charles, IL; Gerard Mach and his wife, Karen of Stuart Manor, NY; Joseph Mach and his wife, Robin of Glens Falls, NY (formerly of Prospect); Mary Amato and her husband, Anthony of Cheshire; Thomas Mach and his wife, Suzanne of Hamden; John Mach of Santa Ana, CA; and James Mach and his wife, Kimberly of Cheshire. Amma also leaves her 25 cherished grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Amato; and her brothers, Phillip, John and Stephen Crowley.

Friends are invited to greet her family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 So. Main Street, Cheshire, CT 06410 on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St. Bridget Church, 175 Main Street, Cheshire. Interment will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Higgins Road, Cheshire. Memorial Contributions may be made to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 104 S. Turnpike Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave online condolences for her family, please visit www.fordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 15, 2019