Rogan, Regina "Jean"
Regina "Jean" Rogan, 91, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Regency House, Wallingford with her family by her side. Regina was born in New Haven on August 19, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Patrick and Susan McNulty Rogan. Regina was a Bookkeeper for SNET Company for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers America and the Hamden Senior Bowling League. Regina loved to shop, take long walks to the plaza, taking frequent trips to the casino, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Sister of Patricia Gannon (Edward), Margaret "Peggy" Frawley (Don), Eleanor Rogan and the late Francis Rogan and Barbara Spambanato, Barbara and Donald Suprono. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, one great-great-nephew and one great-great-niece.
The visiting hours will be Friday (TODAY) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita Church, 1620 Whitney Avenue, Hamden at 9:30. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2020