New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Serletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Serletti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina Serletti Obituary
SERLETTI, REGINA
Regina Bialobrzewski Serletti, 88, of Elim Park, Cheshire, formerly of Roosevelt Street Extension, New Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Elim Park. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Serletti. Regina was born in New Haven on September 5, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Zabilowski Bialobrzewski. She had worked as an assistant manager for Clark Dairy of New Haven. Mother of Karen Bauer and her husband Gregory. Predeceased by her brothers Stanley and Theodore Bialobrzewski; sisters Jeannette Holyst, Theresa Stewart and Alice Bialobrzewski.
Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the office of All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning at 10:45 and follow the funeral procession to the graveside for an 11:00 service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now