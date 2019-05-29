SERLETTI, REGINA

Regina Bialobrzewski Serletti, 88, of Elim Park, Cheshire, formerly of Roosevelt Street Extension, New Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Elim Park. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Serletti. Regina was born in New Haven on September 5, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Zabilowski Bialobrzewski. She had worked as an assistant manager for Clark Dairy of New Haven. Mother of Karen Bauer and her husband Gregory. Predeceased by her brothers Stanley and Theodore Bialobrzewski; sisters Jeannette Holyst, Theresa Stewart and Alice Bialobrzewski.

Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the office of All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning at 10:45 and follow the funeral procession to the graveside for an 11:00 service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019