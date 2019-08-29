|
Wunderlich, Regina
Regina Foehl Wunderlich of East Haven died peacefully at home on August 28, 2019 with children by her side. She was the wife of the late Carl Wunderlich. Regina was born in Darmstadt, Germany on July 29, 1931 to the late Karl and Anna Foehl. She was a strong, hard working woman and had hands of gold. She began working as a sample pattern maker for men's leather clothing then later worked as a machine cleaner at Bayer Pharmaceutical. One of her most favorite jobs was working at Lowes Garden Center in East Haven where she enjoyed talking with customers and putting her talented gardening skills to use. She had a beautiful coy pond in her front yard that she designed and built herself and she enjoyed parties in the backyard where she served her famous punch. Regina also enjoyed crafts and sewing. She is the loving and devoted mother of Melonie (Dominick) Naclerio, Peggy LaVorgna, Linda (Vincent) Carmosino and Gerald Wunderlich. Sister of the late Lisa Graham, Erica Tubaya, Elsa Laubach and George Foehl. Proud and loving grandmother to Christy Palumbo, Vincent Carmosino, Eric and Jessica Wunderlich and Dominick Naclerio and great-grandmother to Vincent and Jamie-Lynn Palumbo and Carmella Naclerio.
Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 8:00-9:30 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Road, East Haven at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Regina's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 30, 2019