Williams, Reginald Frederick
Reginald F. Williams of New Haven, CT departed this life on January 31, 2020. He was born to the late Mary L. Williams and Hiawatha Barnes on October 15, 1969. Reggie was your brother, father, uncle, cousin and friend all at the same time. Reggie would call himself the "DYE DAM RECTOR". Reggie shared a joy of making others laugh and smile even in the roughest times. Reggie had a love of giving to all those he loved dearly. He was the kind of man that would give you the shirt off his back. He loved to sing songs that he knew and didn't. He enjoyed watching and caring for all his nieces and nephews and being a father figure. Reginald is survived by his aunt Kaye Greene of New Haven, CT along with his siblings Marilyn, Joseph, Robbie, Brendalena, April Williams of New Haven, CT and Vicky(David) Reid Birmingham, AL as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Reginald was predeceased by Grandmother Edna Greene. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. at the McClam Chapel. Calling hours from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to be held private. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020