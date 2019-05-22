|
|
Hall, Reginald
Reginald J. Hall Sr. was born Sept. 5, 1961 to Ella Hall Vereen of New Haven, CT and Lester Jenkins Jr. (Hattie) of Rocky Point, NC.
Besides his parents Reggie leaves to cherish his memories his children, son Reginald J. Hall Jr.; daughters Tamoya Garner and Kayla Hall; grandson Tymir Wiggins; brothers Tyreese Hall, Dairwood Vereen, Elwood Vereen (Charmagne), Lester Jenkins and Darryl Redd; sisters Lawanda Jenkins, Diane Carthens (Earl) and Jennifer Ann Hall and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Sat., May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m at Christian Love Center, 154 Derby Ave. New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 9 a.m until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Hall family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2019