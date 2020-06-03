Reginald L. Simmons
Simmons, Reginald L.
On Sunday, May 31, 2020; Reginald L. Simmons (Reggie), at 80 years old, peacefully departed his earthy life. Reginald was born January 26, 1940, in New Haven, CT to Charles and Mamie (Bannister) Simmons. Reginald attended Lincoln Bassett Elementary, Troop Junior High and graduated from James Hillhouse High School in 1958. Reginald was preceded in death by his ex-wife, DeLorise (Toots) Simmons, his son Ronald (Ronnie) Simmons, his parents Charles and Mamie (Bannister) Simmons, his brother Charles (Buddy) Simmons Jr. and his sister Dorothy (Dotty) Simmons Redd. He is survived by his three adult children: Doreen Pratt, Reginald (Cheryl) Simmons and Sheri (Anthony) Powell. His sisters: Mamie Salisbury, Mary Ingram, Betty Ford and Frances Quint, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friend Ella Greene.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can honor his life and legacy by donating to Pausing With God Ministries, P. O. Box 9172, Fleming Island, FL 32006. For more information visit: PausingWithGod.com
For a full obituary, www.hkhfuneralservices.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 3, 2020.
