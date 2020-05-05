Spears, Reginald
Reginald E. Spears, 65, of 10 Sheldon Terr., passed away May 1, 2020 after a long illness. Reginald was the son of the late James and Annie Spears of CT and the brother of the late JD and James Otis of South Carolina. He was the husband of Annette Spears. He leaves to cherish daughters Carissa and Chineva, sons Curtis, Charles, Aaron all of New Haven, CT. He leaves to cherish 9 grandchildren 6 all of New Haven and 3 predeceased. He leaves to cherish, 4 sisters, Patricia, Yvonne, Rosa of New Haven, and Gwendolyn Perry of GA, 3 brothers James of California, Richard and Clinton of New Haven, CT.
A celebration of life will be held Sat., May 9, 2020 9 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Spears family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.