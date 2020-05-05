Reginald Spears
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spears, Reginald
Reginald E. Spears, 65, of 10 Sheldon Terr., passed away May 1, 2020 after a long illness. Reginald was the son of the late James and Annie Spears of CT and the brother of the late JD and James Otis of South Carolina. He was the husband of Annette Spears. He leaves to cherish daughters Carissa and Chineva, sons Curtis, Charles, Aaron all of New Haven, CT. He leaves to cherish 9 grandchildren 6 all of New Haven and 3 predeceased. He leaves to cherish, 4 sisters, Patricia, Yvonne, Rosa of New Haven, and Gwendolyn Perry of GA, 3 brothers James of California, Richard and Clinton of New Haven, CT.
A celebration of life will be held Sat., May 9, 2020 9 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Spears family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Celebration of Life
9:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved