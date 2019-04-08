Rivas Sr., Reinaldo

Reinaldo A. Rivas, Sr., age 61, of West Haven, beloved husband to Anna (Christensen) Rivas, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, on January 6, 1958, he was the son of Blanca (Garcia) Rivas and the late Manuel Rivas. Reinaldo worked as an Operator I for the City of New Haven, Department of Public Works. He enjoyed cars, especially his '72 green Chevy Nova, and his time spent at the various car shows, all over the state, with his friends and members of the Cruisin' East Car Club. Most of all, his time spent with his family and grandchildren, he found precious, as they were the light of his life.

In addition to his mother Blanca and his loving wife Anna, Reinaldo is survived by his children, Reinaldo (Anna) Rivas, Jr., Albert (Anna) Rivas, Rafael Rivas, Teresa (Dave) Rivas; grandchildren, Rafael, Alanna, Alexia, Sofia; brothers, Manuel (Maria) Rivas, Edgardo (Christine) Rivas, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his faithful companion and best friend, dog Tyson. Reinaldo was predeceased by his brother William Rivas.

The hours for visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral service will commence on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road - Unit E4 - Milford, CT 06460. For online condolences, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2019