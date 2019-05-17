Katon, Remington "Rem", W.

Remington W. Katon (known to family and friends as Rem, or Sonny), age 83, of Guilford passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Connecticut Hospice in Branford on May 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joan Slamon Katon. He was born in Hartford on October 19, 1935 to the late Remington G. and Nellie (Unitas) Katon.

Rem was a United States Army Veteran, having served in Korea. After his tour of duty, he graduated from the University of Hartford with a degree in Business Administration. He spent 28 years with The United Illuminating Company, retiring as Director of Computer Services. Rem was a member of the American Legion, Post 48 in Guilford, CT, where he served as Senior Vice Commander and Finance Officer. He also belonged to The Knights of Columbus as a Third Degree. He was an avid golfer, an active contributor to local charitable efforts, and loved to travel with his wife Joan. He will be sadly missed.

Besides his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his son Tom Katon of North Branford, his sister Beverly Dumont of Glastonbury and two grandchildren, Lindsey and Ryan Katon of New York.

Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11am, St. George Catholic Church, 33 Whitfield Street, Guilford. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion, Post 48, 390 S. Union Street, Guilford, CT 06437.

To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 18, 2019