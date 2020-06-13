LaBanca, Rene
Monday May 18, 2020, Rene LaBanca, longtime resident of North Branford, formally of Guilford, passed away at his home.
Rene was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on August 24, 1960, son of the late Joseph LaBanca and Josephine Iaccarino LaBanca.
Beloved fiancé of Eva Marie Howell, he is also survived by his loving siblings. Donald and Joseph LaBanca both of Branford. Susan LaBanca of Westbrook. Neil (Erika) LaBanca of Guilford. Before retirement Rene worked for the state of Connecticut, DOT Guilford garage as a road maintainer, and later payload operator.
Rene's home was his sanctuary. He always took meticulous care of his home and yard. He enjoyed his vegetable garden for years and was especially proud of his giant pumpkins.
Rene enjoyed nature, being a passionate fisherman, you would often see him fishing the shoreline and tidal rivers, alone and with his fishing buddies. He would enthusiastically show other anglers techniques and enjoyed receiving tips from others. Rene looked forward to trout fishing the local rivers and lakes. He was a catch and release fisherman, but if someone asked for fish he would love to accommodate. He would help wildlife in distress and picked trash others carelessly left behind.
For decades, Rene hunted locally for Native American artifacts. It was a hobby he enjoyed with close friends. Rene looked forward to the summer season and spending time with his pyrotechnic family. He loved to gather his friends and family in the summer for an evening that would include a firework display. Rene was there to lend a hand to whoever needed help. All of us that knew you are saddened that you left us and cherish that you touched our lives.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford on Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 13, 2020.