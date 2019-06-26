|
|
Glassner, Renee' (Gewirtzman)
Renee' (Gewirtzman) Glassner, 87, of 200 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden, devoted wife of the late Martin I. Glassner, died at CT Hospice on June 26, 2019. Born in Germany, Nov. 6, 1931, Renee' was the daughter of the late Jacob & Anna Gewirtzman. Beloved Mother of Shulamis "Cindy" Golub (Shlomo) of Israel, Aleta Glassner of Hamden, & Karen Abrahams(Richard) of Newton Centre, MA. Dear Sister of Irving Gewirtzman of Queens, NY & the late David Gewirtzman. Cherished Grandmother of Sara, Moshe, Tova, Bracha, Henny, Shira, Ahuva, Leah, Benjamin, & Marisa. Also survived by 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services at Beth Sholom Cemetery, Alling St., Hamden THURSDAY morning(TODAY) at 8:30 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Yad Sarah (www.friendsofyadsarah.com), Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517, or to the New Haven Jewish Historical Society, P.O. Box 3251, New Haven, CT 06515. Please contact Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home for Shiva Information (203-562-8244). To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 27, 2019