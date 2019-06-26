New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Resources
More Obituaries for Renee' Glassner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee' (Gewirtzman) Glassner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Renee' (Gewirtzman) Glassner Obituary
Glassner, Renee' (Gewirtzman)
Renee' (Gewirtzman) Glassner, 87, of 200 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden, devoted wife of the late Martin I. Glassner, died at CT Hospice on June 26, 2019. Born in Germany, Nov. 6, 1931, Renee' was the daughter of the late Jacob & Anna Gewirtzman. Beloved Mother of Shulamis "Cindy" Golub (Shlomo) of Israel, Aleta Glassner of Hamden, & Karen Abrahams(Richard) of Newton Centre, MA. Dear Sister of Irving Gewirtzman of Queens, NY & the late David Gewirtzman. Cherished Grandmother of Sara, Moshe, Tova, Bracha, Henny, Shira, Ahuva, Leah, Benjamin, & Marisa. Also survived by 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services at Beth Sholom Cemetery, Alling St., Hamden THURSDAY morning(TODAY) at 8:30 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Yad Sarah (www.friendsofyadsarah.com), Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517, or to the New Haven Jewish Historical Society, P.O. Box 3251, New Haven, CT 06515. Please contact Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home for Shiva Information (203-562-8244). To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now