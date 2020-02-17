|
Powell, Reynolds "Renny"
Reynolds "Renny" Lexington Powell, 95, departed this life on February 7, 2020. He was the husband of Margaret Powell.
Born on July 7, 1924, he was the son of the late James and Lillian Cole Powell, immigrants from Nevis. He was a lifelong resident of New Haven and attended James Hillhouse High School. He was formerly employed by Winchester Repeating Arms as well as the former Winchester School. He was a talented photographer for many years taking and developing his own photographs. It would not be surprising to find many people in the New Haven area with photos of their family members with his stamp on them to this day.
In addition to his wife, he leaves to mourn his passing daughters Regina (Alan) Felder and Michelle Powell of NewHaven, CT and Monica (Eli) Powell-Cupid of Gastonia, NC; sons Mitchell (Ella) Powell of Pemberton, NJ, and Michael Powell, Antonio Smith, and Kenneth Powell of New Haven, CT. He is also survived by grandchildren Stephanie Sills, Michael SJ Powell (Patricia); Shaylice (Gilbert) Meserole and India Little; Brandon and Nigel Felder; Jordan and Taylor Powell; Michelle, Michael and Mikyale Powell; Ebony Smith Dejah Smith, Ashley Sargent Javon Norman Smith and Jordan Smith; and Bradley, Branson, Braelyn and Brielle Cupid. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Mrs. Jeannette Davis, Mrs. Katherine Bronson, Ms. Sylvia Hare and Ms. Alice Powell and brothers Mr. James Powell, Mr. Mitchell Powell, Mr. George Powell, Mr. Albert Cole and Mr. Anderson Rawlins and a stepson Fred Dinkins
A celebration of his life will take place Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Baptist, 143 Shelton Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery, Hamden.
Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Powell family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020