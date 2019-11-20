|
|
Gorenberg, Rhoda K.
Rhoda K. Gorenberg, 87, of Rolling Ridge Road, Orange, Connecticut.
Devoted wife of the late Bernard Gorenberg died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Anna Kaufman, and the sister of the late Betty Winnick. Beloved Mother of Mark, Carl and the late Steven Gorenberg and Mother-in-law of Cathrin Stickney and Kathy Kielar. She is the cherished grandmother of Rita and Dylan Gorenberg.
Rhoda was a warm, generous friend and an amazing, independent woman.
She attended Southern Connecticut State College where she received her undergraduate degree in library science and then practiced as a librarian at B'nai Jacob for over 50 years and a teacher at Ezra Academy. As a pastime, she enjoyed playing Scrabble, Mah Jong, and Bridge—all keeping her brain sharp as a tack right up until the end.
Funeral Services will be held at Congregation B'nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Rd., Woodbridge Friday morning November 22, at 10:30 a.m. with Interment Services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. Shiva will be observed at the family home in Orange on Sunday and Monday from 1-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Memorial Contributions should be sent in her memory to the Bnai Jacob library. For online donations, visit: https://www.bnaijacob.org/payment.php. Funeral Arrangements in the care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019