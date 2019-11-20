New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Congregation B'nai Jacob
75 Rimmon Rd
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the family home
Orange, CT
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the family home
Orange, CT
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the family home
Orange, CT
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the family home
Orange, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Gorenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda K. Gorenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda K. Gorenberg Obituary
Gorenberg, Rhoda K.
Rhoda K. Gorenberg, 87, of Rolling Ridge Road, Orange, Connecticut.
Devoted wife of the late Bernard Gorenberg died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Anna Kaufman, and the sister of the late Betty Winnick. Beloved Mother of Mark, Carl and the late Steven Gorenberg and Mother-in-law of Cathrin Stickney and Kathy Kielar. She is the cherished grandmother of Rita and Dylan Gorenberg.
Rhoda was a warm, generous friend and an amazing, independent woman.
She attended Southern Connecticut State College where she received her undergraduate degree in library science and then practiced as a librarian at B'nai Jacob for over 50 years and a teacher at Ezra Academy. As a pastime, she enjoyed playing Scrabble, Mah Jong, and Bridge—all keeping her brain sharp as a tack right up until the end.
Funeral Services will be held at Congregation B'nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Rd., Woodbridge Friday morning November 22, at 10:30 a.m. with Interment Services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. Shiva will be observed at the family home in Orange on Sunday and Monday from 1-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Memorial Contributions should be sent in her memory to the Bnai Jacob library. For online donations, visit: https://www.bnaijacob.org/payment.php. Funeral Arrangements in the care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -