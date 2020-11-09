Berman, Rhoda Russota
Rhoda Russota Berman lived a full and vibrant life. The cherished wife of David Berman, she made her home for many years in Branford and most recently at Evergreen Woods, in North Branford, CT. She passed away November 5th at home.
Born on March 5, 1926 to the late Carrie Kupferberg Rubens and Benjamin Kupferberg, Rhoda loved her early adulthood in the heart of New York City and shared those stories often. After moving to Branford, she married David Berman, becoming the loving stepmother to Lisa Gant Kops (Steve) and Linda Berman Soffer of Guilford, and Ellen Schlesinger Murphy (Kent) of New City, New York.
She is survived by six adoring grandchildren, Jacob (Alyssa) and Aaron Gant of New Haven, Zachary, Brett, and Daniel Soffer of Guilford, and Jeffrey Schlesinger of Hoboken, New Jersey. Mrs. Berman is also survived by a brother, David Kupferberg (Judy) of Cranford, New Jersey.
Mrs. Berman graduated from New York University landing her a position as a millinery buyer for the fashion icon Anne Klein. After moving to Connecticut, she furthered her education at the New York School of Interior Design. Rhoda Russota, ASID passed the NCIDQ, making her amongst the first to become a professionally registered interior designer in the country. She practiced for over 40 years, in 1983 she and Rosalyn Cama, FASID, launched Russota Cama Interior Design Associates which would go on to mentor many young designers as they collectively designed residential, corporate and healthcare interiors for many in the area and beyond. She was published and acknowledged by peers for her classic yet elegantly stated design work. She planned interiors to fully improve the desired experience always using taupe, her signature color.
Upon retirement, Mrs. Berman spent ten years volunteering weekly at the Branford Hospice. She will be missed by many generations including extended family, professional colleagues, and travel friends world-wide.
Arrangements are in the care of the Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven. Because of mandated restrictions services will be private. The family welcomes your loving and joyful Rhoda memories and thoughts through an on-line registry book. Please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Donations in her memory may be made to VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437, www.Connecticuthomecare.org
.