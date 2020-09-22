EMBLER, RICHARD A.
Richard A. Embler, 84, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 30 years to Maureen O. Embler. Richard was born in New Haven on April 11, 1936 and was the son of the late Howard W. and Vera M. Cuny Embler. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, West Haven, CT, St. Thomas Seminary, Bloomfield, CT, St. Bernard's Seminary, Rochester, NY and earned a master's degree from the University of New Haven. Richard was a Certified Public Accountant for the office of Peter W. Brown CPA of Bristol for 14 years and later was a Liaison Officer for the Division of Special Revenue for the State of Connecticut until his retirement. Richard was a member of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Knights of Columbus/Father Donaher Council, the North Haven Chapter of the GFWC, CORPUS, and a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church. He was an avid reader, enjoyed doing puzzles, cooking, hiking with best friend Joe Bartok, walking and loved to do community service along with his wife for the GFWC and their church. Father of Laurie J. Forbes-Levack (Kent). Grandfather of Benjamin, Heather, and Erin Levack. Great-grandfather of Jaymarie Levack. Brother of Thomas Embler (Dorothy), Margaret "Peg" Grot (the late Bob Grot), Eleanor Embler, and the late Donald Embler. Brother-in-law of Deborah Embler. Godfather of Katrina Jasinka. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous foster children.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning, Sept. 24th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on 11:45 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial at 12 Noon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451 or Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 90 Chapel Hill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com