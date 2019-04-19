LoRicco, Richard A.

Richard A. LoRicco, Sr., 87 of New Haven, CT and Deerfield Beach, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in New Haven on May 30, 1931, the son of the late Anthony and Nina Viagrande LoRicco, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lucille Cipriano LoRicco and his brother, Thomas LoRicco. An adoring father to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his loving sons and daughter: Attorney Richard (Maureen) LoRicco, Jr., Attorney Ronald (Francesca) LoRicco, Sr., both of Woodbridge; Maria LoRicco, and Doctor Vincent LoRicco (Deborah), both of New Haven. Cherished grandfather to Richard, Sky, Jacqueline, Alexandra, Ronald, Jr., Gabriella, Christina and Juliana LoRicco. He is further survived by his cousin, Sister Serafina Viagrande, O.P., his dear sister-in-law, Annabelle Cipriano Palmieri, and by many nieces and nephews. Richard graduated from Providence College and received his Juris Doctorate from Georgetown Law School. Patriotically, he served his country in the United States Army.

He practiced law in the City of New Haven for 63 years up to the time of his death. Throughout his professional career, he was also involved in various significant real estate and business ventures. Above all, he loved anything to do with his family, including meals, travel and all special occasions and he dedicated his entire life to their welfare and happiness. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Bernadette Church. His many civic and community interests included supporting various agencies and charities including, Boys and Girls Village of Milford, The Friends of Jimmy Miller and St. Bernadette's School to name a few. He also served on the Board of Finance for the City of New Haven for a number of years.

Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven on Monday (4/22/19) at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to the Boys and Girls Village of Milford, to St. Bernadette's Church or to a . The CELENTANO FUNERAL HOME is in care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019