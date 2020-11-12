1/
Richard A. Nucci
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nucci, Richard A.
Richard Anthony Nucci, 82, of Branford passed away November 2, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born on June 14, 1938 in New Haven to the late Albert and Elizabeth Nucci. Richard was predeceased by his wife Rosalyn (Vitelli) Nucci and survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lisa Nucci of Bethany, daughter Cheryl Nucci of Branford and grandson, Anthony Borrelli of Branford. Richard is also survived by his cousins Michael Parone, Robert Santoro, Edward Konareski, Gloria Murphy and Robert McGinnity. A military veteran, Richard worked as a tool and die maker before his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and dog, Max. The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Richard's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to their local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved