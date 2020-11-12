Nucci, Richard A.

Richard Anthony Nucci, 82, of Branford passed away November 2, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born on June 14, 1938 in New Haven to the late Albert and Elizabeth Nucci. Richard was predeceased by his wife Rosalyn (Vitelli) Nucci and survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lisa Nucci of Bethany, daughter Cheryl Nucci of Branford and grandson, Anthony Borrelli of Branford. Richard is also survived by his cousins Michael Parone, Robert Santoro, Edward Konareski, Gloria Murphy and Robert McGinnity. A military veteran, Richard worked as a tool and die maker before his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and dog, Max. The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Richard's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to their local animal shelter.



