Richard Aguzzi
1940 - 2020
Aguzzi, Richard
Richard "Dickie" Aguzzi, 79, of Prospect, formerly of Branford, passed away at home on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of Diane (DeMezzo-Wahl) Aguzzi.
He was born on November 9, 1940 in Branford, son of the late Alfred and Estelle (Severino) Aguzzi. Prior to his retirement, Dickie was a teacher at David Wooster Jr. High School in Stratford for over 34 years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his stepchildren; two daughters Sandra Tomboly and husband John of Meriden and Jacqueline Wahl and fiancé Edward Hughes of Naugatuck and a son Matthew Wahl and wife Maritza of Prospect, six grandchildren Matthew, Johnny, Michael, Mariah, Payton and Aiden. He also leaves a brother Robert "Tomo" Aguzzi and wife Terri of Port Orange, FL along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother Alfred "Allie" Aguzzi.
Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Rd., Prospect. The funeral and burial is private and at the convenience of the family.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.prospectmemorial.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Prospect Memorial Funeral Home
Prospect Memorial Funeral Home
72 Waterbury Road
Prospect, CT 06712
203-758-6008
