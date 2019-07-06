Cegelka, Richard Allen

Richard Allen Cegelka, 62, of Seymour, entered eternal life on July 4, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford after a long illness. Richard was born in Derby, on March 22, 1957, son of the late Joseph and Florence Olenchuk Cegelka. He was a 1975 Graduate of Seymour High School. He enjoyed volleyball, gardening, family picnics, and long drives listening to some good old rock or country music. Richard had a variety of talents and interests and held many jobs including the Derby Feed Store, general maintenance, furniture delivery man, Meals on Wheels cook, and funeral assistant. Richard was a kind and caring person who was always ready to lend a helping hand or word of encouragement. He is survived by his beloved son, Matthew Cegelka and his wife Ashley, of North Haven, devoted daughter Tracy Dunn, and her husband David, of Seymour, as well as his cherished grandchildren and the lights of his life, Evelyn Cegelka and Jacob Dunn. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Cegelka and his wife, Susan, of Waterbury; sister, Mary Ellen Jordan, and her husband Dennis, of Wallingford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Friends are invited to call at the Anthony V. Chepulis Funeral Home, 47 Washington Ave. in Seymour on Wed. July 10 from 4-8 p.m. Prayer Service will be led by Rev. Thomas Cieslikowski of St. Nicholas Parish at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CT on their website or by calling 1-800-DIABETES. Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Private burial will occur at Pine Grove Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.chepulisfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019