Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Richard Andrew Kroll

Richard Andrew Kroll Obituary
Kroll, Richard Andrew
Richard Andrew Kroll, 93, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born May 25, 1926 in New Haven to the late August and Margaret Smith Kroll. He lived most of his life in Hamden and later North Haven. Richard served his country proudly as Radarman Third Class aboard the U.S.S. Newman K. Perry during WWII. Richie is survived by his wife Arline of seventy two years. Beloved father to Charlene (Gary) Heller of Aurora, IL and Terrence Kroll of Dallas, TX; and devoted grandfather to Jessica Evires of Naperville, IL and Matthew Heller of Detroit, MI. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Harry and Owen Evires; and sisters Marguerite Kroll and Sheila Alfone. He was predeceased by his sister Phyliss Davis. The family of Richard would be remiss if we did not thank the staff at Quinnipiac Valley Center for their extraordinary care while he was a resident. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020
