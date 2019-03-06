|
de León, Richard Anthony
Richard Anthony de León, 35, of New Haven, entered eternal rest on March 3, 2019. He was born in New Haven, CT, on November 15, 1983, a son of Magaly Rodriguez Perez Reyes and Carmelo de León. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Jose M. Reyes; his children, Christian Perez, Rebeca A. de León, Richard A. de León Jr., Emma Rose de León, Ry'Lee Melrose de León all of New Haven, CT; siblings, Loyda de León of New Haven, Carmelo de León Jr. of Florida, Joan de León Northrop of Petersburg, VA, Daissy de León of New Haven, Damaris Tirado of New Haven and Rhadames Rivera of New Haven; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 6, 2019