Lapan, Jr., Richard B.
Richard B. Lapan, Jr., 73, of East Haven passed away June 21, 2019 in CT Hospice. Husband of the late Helen Lapan. Beloved companion of Brenda Belfonti of East Haven. Loving brother of Lisa Alcobia of Poway, CA, Harvey G. Lapan of Lincoln, MO and the late Kitty Kruger. Richard was born in New Haven July 7, 1945 a son of the late Richard B. and Hazel Scranton Lapan. Prior to his retirement Richard worked for the Connecticut Container Co. He was an Air Force veteran.
A Graveside Service with military honors will be held Oak Grove Cemetery in West Haven Wednesday morning at 11:00.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 25, 2019