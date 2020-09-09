1/1
Richard Barretta
Barretta, Richard
Richard Barretta, 77, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Marie Romano Barretta passed away on September 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in New Haven, son of the late Giacomo and Antoinette Tammaro Barretta. Richard was a licensed contractor and builder and was a lifelong resident of Orange. He was a devoted father to Richard (Lisa) Barretta Jr., David (Jennifer) Barretta, and Christopher (Jena) Barretta. He also leaves his sister Janie Saccu and Marie (William) Ryder. Predeceased by brothers Louis and Charles Barretta. He also leaves 10 grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
There will be no hours of visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday in Holy Infant Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message for his family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
September 9, 2020
Dear family please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved dad! I hope find memories of happier times will help you through this difficult time.

Joel and Lorraine roseman
Lorraine roseman
Neighbor
