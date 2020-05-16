Bayer, Richard
With profound sadness and broken hearts, we mourn the passing of Richard L. Bayer, age 79, of New Haven, on May 15, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital – St. Raphael Campus. Born in New Haven, Connecticut on July 30, 1940, he was the son of the late Louis and Helen (Mirto) Bayer. Richard is survived by his love and wife of 51 years, Marie (Amato) Bayer. He is the beloved father of Kristen Bayer (KC Budrewicz) of New Haven and step-father of Lisa (Mark) Pietrosimone and Carleen (Raul) Laffitte, both of New Haven. Richard leaves behind his treasured granddaughters, Jaime, Kelly, and Carly Pietrosimone, and the sunshine of his life, his great-daughter, Shea Marlie Hellyar. Richard was predeceased by his brother, Ronald K. Bayer, and nephews, Jeffrey Bayer and Joshua Bayer. Rich was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corp. He served as the Chief Investigator for the City of New Haven Office of Corporation Counsel and was retired after 25 years. Richard loved watching all professional and college sports, especially basketball, football, and baseball. He was an avid Yankee fan and never missed a Sunday game. Richard also volunteered as a girls' softball coach for many area teams and leagues, and his passion for coaching spanned over 30 years. Rich loved going to the Mohegan and enjoyed his annual trip with his wife, Marie. He was always his children's and grandchildren's biggest fan. Richard will be remembered for his quick wit and selfless dedication to his family.
Services will be held privately. A memorial service and celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Rich's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.