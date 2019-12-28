|
Fiorillo, Richard C
Richard C. Fiorillo, 78, Retired NHFD, of East Haven, passed away at his home on Christmas Eve. He was the husband of late Frances M. Barth Fiorillo, as well as his second wife, the late Hilda Goclowski Fiorillo. He was born in New Haven on August 17, 1941 to the late Dominic and Anastasia Savenelli Fiorillo. Richard retired from the New Haven Fire Department in 1978. At that time, he began working in real estate and later established General Real Estate Company, which he owned and operated for over 30 years. He is survived by three daughters, Theresa Adams of New Hampshire, Michelle DellaCamera of East Haven and Francine Fiorillo of Madison, a brother, Dominic (Laurie) Fiorillo of Naples, FL as well as 10 grandchildren, Jessie Fiorillo, James and Olivia Adams, Juliana and Elaina DellaCamera, Richard, Niko, Noah, Sofia and Makenzie Fiorillo and many dear friends. He was predeceased by two sons, Richard M. Fiorillo and Jerry D. Fiorillo.
Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., Monday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Rd., at 11 am. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3000 Whitney Ave., #121, Hamden, CT 06518. Please visit Richard's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019