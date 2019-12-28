New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
(203) 467-1708
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Foxon Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fiorillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Fiorillo


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Fiorillo Obituary
Fiorillo, Richard C
Richard C. Fiorillo, 78, Retired NHFD, of East Haven, passed away at his home on Christmas Eve. He was the husband of late Frances M. Barth Fiorillo, as well as his second wife, the late Hilda Goclowski Fiorillo. He was born in New Haven on August 17, 1941 to the late Dominic and Anastasia Savenelli Fiorillo. Richard retired from the New Haven Fire Department in 1978. At that time, he began working in real estate and later established General Real Estate Company, which he owned and operated for over 30 years. He is survived by three daughters, Theresa Adams of New Hampshire, Michelle DellaCamera of East Haven and Francine Fiorillo of Madison, a brother, Dominic (Laurie) Fiorillo of Naples, FL as well as 10 grandchildren, Jessie Fiorillo, James and Olivia Adams, Juliana and Elaina DellaCamera, Richard, Niko, Noah, Sofia and Makenzie Fiorillo and many dear friends. He was predeceased by two sons, Richard M. Fiorillo and Jerry D. Fiorillo.
Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., Monday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Rd., at 11 am. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3000 Whitney Ave., #121, Hamden, CT 06518. Please visit Richard's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -