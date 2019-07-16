Harvey, Richard C.

Richard C. Harvey, 45, of North Haven passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born July 24, 1973. He was a kind and caring person who was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. Ricky was an avid hiker and outdoorsman, who loved camping. He was the son of the late Judith D'Errico Buonomo and survived by Antonio Buonomo ( stepfather). He is survived by his father Richard H. Harvey. Richard had an extensive career as a sommelier and restaurant manager, most recently at Nolo in New Haven. In addition, he was the beloved brother to Kimberly Harvey (Richard) Redmond and Kristin Harvey. Stepbrother to Maria Buonomo Hall, Alfonso (Andrea) Buonomo, and Tammy (Jeff) Buonomo Craig. He was a proud loving uncle to his nephews Tyson and John Hall and Antonio Buonomo. Relatives and friends are invited to meet directly at the Office of All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven, on Thursday morning, July 18th at 10:15 and can follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a 10:30 service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: National Alliance on Mental Illness - NAMI.org www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019