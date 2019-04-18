Miller , Richard C., Sr.

Richard "Dick" C. Miller, Sr., 94, was lovingly and peacefully greeted by the Lord on April 16, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Leonora Wilcox Miller for 57 years. Born in West Haven on May 5, 1924, Dick was a son of the late Clarence and Emma Krieck Miller.

Dick is survived by his children Marilyn (Allyn) Currie and Richard C. (Linda) Miller Jr., five grandchildren Alison Miller, Jill (David) Rabideau, Kyle (Lauren) Miller, Jason (Kim) Currie and Heather (Drew) Folmar and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Clarence " Dutch" Miller.

After graduating from West Haven High School, where he was a standout in baseball, soccer and hockey, he entered the Navy and was stationed on a troop transport during World War ll. After the war Dick worked for SNET Co. as a switch board supervisor until his retirement.

He was a top horseshoe player, played hockey into his seventies and was an avid fisherman. He was very involved in youth sports, coaching both little league baseball and youth hockey. It gave him great joy watching his grandchildren play sports, rarely missing a game. As a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church, West Haven, Dick, along with his wife Nora, devoted many hours over many decades to the church and its' various activities.

He had many forever friends that he and Nora shared many trips to Aruba with. His beautiful blue eyes and warm smile has brightened the lives of so many. He was always kind, honest and most importantly he was respected by everyone who knew him. He will be sadly missed.

Visitation will take place on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Tuesday morning a service will begin at the funeral home at 11 o'clock. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church Sanctuary Repair Fund, 1 Church St., West Haven, CT. 06516. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019