Carusone, Richard "Dick"

Richard "Dick" Carusone of Madison passed away on February 3, 2019, at the age of 84. He was married for 52 years to the love of his life, Patricia Ann (Fitzgerald) Carusone, who cared for him daily in sickness and in health and was at his bedside shortly before he passed. Together, they successfully raised four children in Madison. Dick was born on June 27, 1934, in New Haven to Dominic and Josephine (Vaiuso) Carusone. He attended Hamden High School and later graduated from Quinnipiac College. Dick loved the town of Madison and youth sports, having served as Assistant Coach for the Madison Youth Football program from 1998 to 2012. He was also an athlete in his own right, having played for Quinnipiac's club basketball league and later on four championship softball teams. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his brother John Carusone and his wife Sylvia (Bortolan) Carusone of Hamden, and his children Chris Carusone of Camp Hill (PA), Nancy (Carusone) Hinding of Branford, Leigh (Carusone) Katz and her husband Seth Katz of Westport, and Matt Carusone and his wife Meredith (Bucci) Carusone of Trumbull. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Michael Carusone, Thomas Hinding, Grace and Abigail Katz, and Bryn and Luke Carusone. Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church, 24 Academy Road, Madison followed by a private burial. Friends may call at the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Road, Madison, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick's memory to Madison Youth Football & Cheer. May he forever rest in the peace and comfort of God's love with the memories of a life well lived, and may he always look down and protect the families of the loved ones he left behind. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2019