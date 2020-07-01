1/1
Richard Charles Lake
1947 - 2020
Lake, Richard Charles
Richard Charles Lake, 72, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away at home June 12, 2020. The son of the late William Edmund and Caroline Gaffney Lake, Rick came into this world on October 5, 1947, in New Haven, CT, the same way that he lived his life, full of energy and spirit. Growing up in a small farm town in CT gave Rick the opportunity to expend his adventurous spirit in the outdoors, whether it be fishing, hiking, sledding, ice skating, biking along old trolley tracks, playing baseball, or bringing home frogs and snakes for his mom to babysit while he went back out to play. Rick approached all he did with determination and a strong will, always willing to face the wrath of parents and teachers. Rick's quick wit, good humor, and leadership made him fun to be with, and he was the kindest, most genuine and generous, loyal friend and ever-protective brother. He was passionate and stood up strongly for what he believed to be true and right. He will be dearly missed. Rick graduated from North Branford High School and Connecticut School of Electronics. He then served in the United States Army, spending a year in Vietnam as a radar repairman. Upon his return, Rick excelled as a carpenter for many years before he began working for Amtrak as an electrician until he retired. Rick loved camping with his family, old movies, fine restaurants, gourmet cooking, reading, boating, going to comedy shows, and the annual pig roasts where he gathered with old friends. He especially loved spending time with his family. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sandra Thompson Lake; a daughter, Ciarra Lake of Chesapeake, VA; one grandson, Rick's "little buddy" Jonathan Lake; "Lil sis" Carol Lake Garman of Noblesville, IN; a niece Julie Weiss and her children, Calleigh and Liam of Franklin, IN; and many cousins. Rick was predeceased by his younger brother, Roger Dawes Lake, of Jackson, WY. A special thanks to the Metropolitan Funeral Home in Portsmouth, VA, for all the arrangements.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757.628.1000
