Richard Collins White Sr.
1938 - 2020
White Sr., Richard Collins
Richard Collins White Sr., 82 years of age, passed away on September 19, 2020, to a long illness. Richard Sr., was born December 27, 1938, to the parents of Mr. Leroy and Dorothy White in Farmville, NC. He attended HV Suggs High School in Farmville, NC. He was a machine operator for many years at Felton International before he retired. Richard Sr. was very adventurous, residing in North Carolina, and migrated to Connecticut and Married to Mrs. Gracie White. Richard moved on to New York and then to Brooklyn before settling down in the Queens. Richard Sr. then moved back to North Carolina with his family before returning to Connecticut to the care of his loving wife, Mrs. Gracie White who cared for him until his demise. Richard is survived by one brother, Danny White, and three sisters, Gerlean and Emma White and Carrie Dyer. He is also survived by five sons, Richard White Jr. (Dean), Larry White Sr. (DeDe), Carlton White Sr. (Cindy), Rickey White Sr. (Sheeba) and Teddy White (Sebrina) and one daughter Sheila White, with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Richard Sr. was also predeceased by three brothers, Johnny White, Leroy White Jr. and Jay Best., two sisters, Mary Staton and Ermadean White, a son, Curtis White and two daughters, Faye White and Deborah White.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue at 9 a.m. Viewing in Colonial from 8-9 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
08:00 - 09:00 AM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
