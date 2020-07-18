1/1
Richard Curtis Beck
Beck, Richard Curtis
Richard Curtis Beck, age 72, died unexpectantly in his Wallingford, CT apartment on June 7, 2020. He was born in Jamestown, NY in 1947 to the late Orsell and Celia Beck. Richard is survived by his two sons, Alexander (Tiffany) Beck and their three children, Greyson, Dylan and Wyatt all of Orange, CT and Nicholas Beck of Long Island City, NY. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Beck, of Lakewood, NY.
Richard received a BS from Cornell University, an MS from Louisiana State University and a Doctorate from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. Before enrolling in college Richard served his country in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He worked many years for Yale University in a variety of Information Technology positions and prior to his retirement he was employed by Quinnipiac University.
Those who knew Richard were aware of his love for his grandsons for which he was a willing babysitter in his retirement years. He was an avid fan of UCONN women's basketball and enjoyed attending local lacrosse games. He loved the out-of-doors, music, good books, and dogs. He was known to be a more than willing dog (and cat) sitter for friends and family.
He was a member of Grace and Saint Peter's Episcopal Church in Hamden, CT where he served in a variety of positions.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, a small friends and family memorial service for Richard was held in Wallingford, CT. Memorial donations can be made to your local animal shelter.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 18, 2020.
