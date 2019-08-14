|
|
DeLuca Sr., Richard D.
Richard D. DeLuca, Sr., 86, of East Haven beloved husband of 58 years to Lenora Storr DeLuca passed away on August 13, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by his family. Loving father of Cynthia (Daniel Baiocchi) Kallert of Branford, Linda (Mike) Bonwill of Englewood, FL and Richard D. (Rosalen) DeLuca, Jr. of East Haven. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brother of Rose (Vincent) Rossi of Conway, SC, Saverio DeLuca of Guilford and the late Lucille Allen, Rosemarie DeLuca and George DeLuca. Richard was born in Woodbridge on May 21, 1933 son of the late Gabriel and Maria LaVorgna DeLuca. Prior to his retirement Richard worked in the CT Agricultural Experiment Station in the Maintenance Department. Richard was a member of the Annex Y.M.A. Men's Club, the St. Patrick's Neighborhood Reunion, the Knights of Columbus, he was a volunteer for the Our Lady of Pompeii Church Carnival a member of the Foxon Recreation Center and "Pit" and a member of the CT Classics and Drum and Bugler Corps. He loved hunting and was an avid NY Yankees fan.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven SATURDAY morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Richard's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019