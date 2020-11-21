JULIANELLE, RICHARD D.
Richard D. Julianelle, 80, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Frances D'Agostino Julianelle. Richard was born in New Haven on January 11, 1940 and was the son of the late Charles and Helen Hanchette Julianelle. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy. Richard had worked for Marlin Firearms for 47 years until his retirement in February 2011. He was President of the Marlin Athletic Association from 1989 – 1999. Richard enjoyed gardening, especially his vegetables in the summer, enjoyed watching the New York Giants and UCONN Women's basketball, but most of all spending time with his two granddaughters who he loved unconditionally. Father of Richard Julianelle, Jr. and Arlene Myjak (Tony). Grandfather of Rachel and Renee Myjak. Brother of Phyllis Leidhecker and the late Charles Julianelle.
The visiting hours will be Monday, Nov. 23rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. On Tuesday morning, Nov. 24th, family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 12 Noon. (masks and social distances always required for all services) Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com