New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richard D. King Obituary
King, Richard D.
In Meriden August 14, 2019, Richard D. King 67, of Prospect. He leaves behind his lifelong partner Michelle Lombardo, daughter Staci Burke of North Branford (husband James, daughter Madelyn); daughter Terri Passante of Wallingford (daughter Mia, son Salvatore) and his dog Fritz. Richard was born in Waterbury August 19, 1951 son of the late Richard S. and Helen Svekauskas King. He was the owner of Master Industrial Supply and more recently Middlesex Reality. Richie loved horseracing, especially his annual trips to Saratoga. He loved tending to his vegetable garden and mowing his lawn. Richie also loved to spend time with Michelle and his family and friends. Calling hours will be Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 398, 617 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457 or to the , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02231-7005. To Leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 17, 2019
