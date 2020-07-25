Kross, Richard DavidRichard "Dick" Kross, 85, of East Haven passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Masonicare of Wallingford after suffering a stroke in April. Richard was born on March 1, 1935 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Klemenses and Marijona (Skabeikis) Krizinauskas. A proud son of Lithuanian immigrants and the youngest of six, Richard was an All-State basketball player at Watertown High School and the first in his family to attend college. At the American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, Richard quickly became known for his basketball talent. In 1958, he scored 41 rebounds and 45 points against Springfield College, a single-game record for rebounds that remains among the top ten in college history. Richard's record as AIC's all-time leading scorer from 1958-1985 stood for 27 years. In 2005, Richard was inducted into AIC's Hall of Fame.After college, Richard moved to East Haven where he became the Director of Parks and Recreation for nearly three decades. His warmth and easy-going personality made him a favorite around town. His friends and family enjoyed his encyclopedic sports knowledge, his passion for Civil War and WWII history, as well as his devotion to the Red Sox (even during the lean years) and UCONN women's basketball.Richard leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Ann (Magnuson) Kross, his son Ken Kross (Denise Kross) of Upland, California and daughter Kathryn Kross (Tom LeBrun) of Washington, DC. In addition, Richard leaves two grandchildren, Taylor Kross and Jeff Kross of Upland, California.Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the church of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 355 Foxon Rd., (Route 80) East Haven, CT at 11 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing procedures will be in place. A burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven.(203)467-2789